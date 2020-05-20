Bonnie Maxine Geren (Emmerling), 90, Yuma, Arizona, passed away on 5/2/2020.
Bonnie was born in East Liverpool, Ohio in 1929. She grew up in East Liverpool through her sophomore year in high school, when her family moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1945. Bonnie graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1947. After graduation, she worked for Arizona Public Service (APS)-a job that had a profound impact on her future. She joined Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority in 1948 and became its State President in 1950. Bonnie was also active in her church and was a member of its singles group called Spires. It was through this group she met Alvin (Al) Geren at a New Year's Eve party.
They were married in May 1957 and moved to Waterloo, Iowa, where Al worked for John Deere. Bonnie's former boss from APS offered Al a position at APS in Phoenix, and Bonnie and Al moved back to Phoenix in 1958. The couple moved to Tucson in 1959, back to Phoenix in 1968, and then to Yuma in 1972 as Al moved upward within APS. Bonnie also worked as a librarian for the Crane School District starting in 1977 and remained there until her retirement in 1989.
Bonnie was active in the Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church in Yuma, participating as an Elder and on the Board of Deacons. She was in the handbell choir and involved in a couple of the church's women's groups. When her sons were in Cub Scouting, Bonnie was right there with them as a Den Mother. She enjoyed baseball and loved the Diamondbacks-she rarely missed a game.
Bonnie is survived by her sons (daughters-in-law), Ron (Susan), Brian (Diana), and Bruce (Launa); stepdaughter (son-in-law), Donna (Michael); her brother, Robert; and 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin, in 2017.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Hospice of Yuma, Assistance League of Yuma, Amberly's Place, or the charity of one's choice.
Published in Yuma Sun on May 20, 2020.