Or Copy this URL to Share

Bonnie Williams, 75, formerly of Bozeman, Mont. and Surrey, N.D., died July 1, 2020, in her Yuma home.



A seamstress, she was born Sept. 15, 1944, in Surrey, N.D.



Thompson-Larson Funeral Home in Minot, N.D., is handling arrangements, with burial at the Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Surrey.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store