Bruce Allen Michels



Bruce Allen Michels, 73, of Yuma, died June 17, 2020, in Yuma.



Born March 2, 1947, in South Bend, Ind., he was a heavy duty mechanic.



Sunset Vista Funeral Home is handling arrangements, including private cremation.

