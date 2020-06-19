Bruce Allen Michels
Bruce Allen Michels, 73, of Yuma, died June 17, 2020, in Yuma.
Born March 2, 1947, in South Bend, Ind., he was a heavy duty mechanic.
Sunset Vista Funeral Home is handling arrangements, including private cremation.
Bruce Allen Michels, 73, of Yuma, died June 17, 2020, in Yuma.
Born March 2, 1947, in South Bend, Ind., he was a heavy duty mechanic.
Sunset Vista Funeral Home is handling arrangements, including private cremation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.