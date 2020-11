Or Copy this URL to Share

Bryan Mack, 58, died Nov. 5, 2020, in his Yuma home.



Born March 24, 1962, in Chicago, he worked in logistics and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.



Funeraria del Angel Kammann is handling arrangements, including cremation.

