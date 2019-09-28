Home

Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary
Byers Clayton Clark


1928 - 2019
Byers Clayton Clark Obituary
Byers Clayton Clark was born April 24, 1928 to James and Ethel Nordell Clark, North of Greeley, CO. The family lived several places in Weld County. Byers attended school in Pierce, CO. He was the fourth child in a family of six boys.

He is survived by his wife Charlotte of 69 years, 4 children, Ken, Jim, Colleen, Chuck and his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be at Yuma Mortuary on Monday, September 30, 2019 with viewing at 5:00 pm and service at 6:00 pm. Friends are welcome to attend.

Burial service will be held in Greeley, CO at a later date.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 28, 2019
