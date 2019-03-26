Carl (Gene) Eugene Ingersoll Gene passed at home of advanced bone cancer and other complications on February 14, 2019, in Somerton, AZ.



Gene graduated with honors from Sacramento State University with a Bachelors Degree in Construction Management at the age of 45, and worked all his life in the construction business and attained the title of Construction Manager before retiring from the construction business. He also served in the Air Force Reserves proudly. He loved being involved in many organizations throughout his life but his favorite was the Yuma Garden Club and being a Master Gardener.



Gene is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Ileen (Hall) Ingersoll, of Somerton, AZ; his daughter Larissa (Lisa) Wines (Roger), children Brittany and Cody of Cross Lanes, WV; son Aaron (Bree), children Ian and Oliver of Mason City, Iowa.



Gene was preceded in death by parents Carl and Gloria Ingersoll, and was the eldest of eight siblings; Larry, Raymond, William, Jackie Romero, Laurie Bell, James and Robert.



A Celebration of Life will be where he had the most fond memories; the Sierras. No date has yet been set as final preparations have yet to be made.



The family offers their thanks to everyone who knew Gene, for their many kind thoughts and prayers during the stressful time before his passing. Donations in memory of Gene can be sent to the organization of your choice. Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 26, 2019