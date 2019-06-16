Carlos Floyd "Jake" Colvin, 95, passed away quietly June 10, 2019 with his wife Nina and family members at his side in Yuma, Arizona. He was born November 30, 1923 in Eden Arizona to Daniel Wilford "Doc" and Viola Colvin.



After high school in Pima, Arizona, Jake attended Gila Junior College in Thatcher, Arizona for 2 years and 1 year at the University of Arizona before being drafted to serve in the Army Corp of Engineers, landing at Normandy Beach during WWII, and was awarded the Bronze Star. After his service duty, he married Nina McBride on June 12, 1946. In 1948 they moved to Bard, California to farm.



Jake served on the Bard Water District board for many years.



He is survived by his wife Nina, daughter, Carla Self of Eden, AZ, daughter, Janie Nihipali of Las Vegas, NV, son, Donald Colvin of Yuma, AZ, son Michael Colvin of West Point, UT, son Craig Colvin of Yuma, AZ, daughter Marianne Guymon of Eden, AZ and son Chris Colvin of Mesa, AZ. He is also survived by 37 grandchildren, and 83 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, younger brother Robert Colvin, and grandson William Olsen.



A Viewing will take place Thursday, June 20, from 6-8 PM at the Yuma Mortuary Chapel. The funeral service will be Friday, June 21, at 5 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center 4300 W. 16th St. in Yuma. A graveside dedication service will take place at the Eden, Arizona cemetery Saturday, June 22, at 6 PM.



Jake's family thanks the kind staff of River Valley Estates, Yuma Compassus and the Yuma Regional Medical Center ICU unit for the gentle care they gave him in his last days of life.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .



Funeral Arrangements by the Yuma Mortuary. Published in The Yuma Sun on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary