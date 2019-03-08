Carmen passed quietly in her sleep in Los Angeles, California. Carmen was born in Yuma in 1925. She was part of the greatest generation and her love and commitment to family and friends was known by all who had the opportunity to have met her. She was an outstanding cook and worked for many years in support of the family business. She was very proud to be a Chretin and expressed her pride in the accomplishments of her brothers and their families who worked hard to operate Chretin's Mexican Restaurant in Yuma.



In 1958 Carmen moved to Los Angeles to raise her family while making monthly trips to Yuma. She worked as the Head Dietician at a convalescent home for ten years. She loved Yuma and always enjoyed visiting there. Amando and she returned to Yuma in the 1990s, to help her brother, Joseph, with the restaurant. In 2011 she returned to Los Angeles to live with her daughter, Delores, for her remaining years.



She was very patriotic and proud that her husband, brothers Raymond and Joseph, son Steven, daughter-in-law Theresa, grandsons Daniel and Martin, and nephews Mando, Homer, and Victor Jr., and niece Janet Lancaster all served in the United States Armed Services with pride and distinction.



She is survived by her children; Delores Madrid of Los Angeles, CA, Vivian Baig of Los Angeles, CA, Rosalie Navarro of Bell, CA, and Steven Rodriguez, Col USA (Ret) of Bakersfield, CA who were blessed to have her as their mother. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 15 great great grandchildren. She is survived by over 20 nieces and nephews from California to Texas whom she loved very much. She was a devout Christian who prayed each day for her family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years - Amando M. Rodriguez, daughter - Rosemary Rodriguez, grandson - Anthony P. Madrid III, brothers - Victor Chretin, Joseph Chretin, Raymond Chretin, and her parents - Jose and Engracia Chretin.



We wish to express our sincerest thanks to Delores Madrid, her husband Tony and family for their loving support and care these past years. While Alzheimer's disease may have robbed Carmen of her memories, it was never strong enough to rob her of her love.



Carmen knew the compassion of Jesus Christ our Savior and she is finally home with her Lord and family. Her faith reminds us that we are only passing through this world and we are all saved through faith in Christ Jesus. "Vaya con Dios, Carmelita".



Visitation will be at Johnson Mortuary, 1415 South 1st St, Yuma, AZ, on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 6-9 PM. Funeral Mass at Saint Francis Church, 1815 South 8th Ave, Yuma, AZ, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 12 Noon. Graveside Service following Funeral Mass at Desert Lawn Memorial Park 1415 South 1st St, Yuma, AZ.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at www.StJude.org