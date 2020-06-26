Carol Ann Fry of Yuma, AZ passed away on June 23, 2020. She was a spitfire and advocate who was born in 1938 to Edward and Frances Mallek. She was a person that epitomized kindness, understanding, empathy, and the most positive attitude possible. She was forever the optimist who volunteered and cared for others because she believed in helping people, especially children. She worked at the Yuma Country Library for almost 15 years before she retired and was able to volunteer full time for organizations such as the Foster Care Review Board, Assistance League, and CASA as she believed in helping children who were in foster care, adopted, or in crisis. She was an amazing person who would willingly give rides to whoever needed it whenever they needed it. She defined helper in all the ways possible. She could fix everything and anything, was a world class Words with Friends player, and did not care who she beat in Monopoly-child or adult. She was a good friend to many and had a generous heart. Lastly, she was known for the desserts that she would make for gifts, a thank you, or just because. This is only a snapshot into the life of Carol Fry, but one that hopefully would let you know how much she loved and was loved.



She is survived by her children Jen Fry, Laurie Fugman, Mark Fugman, Sharon Demers (David), Michael Fugman (Kathi), and Susan Fugman, her grandchildren Taylor Sekhon (Shraddha), Sam Sekhon, Harrison Fugman, Hailey Fugman (David Knight), and Cole Demers, great grandson Yon Sekhon, as well as her sister Lorilee Mallek, niece Alyse Gwynn and nephew Rabbi Ranaan Mallek.



There will be a small graveside service on Friday, June 23rd, 2020 at 11am at Desert Lawn.



In leiu of flowers, please donate to the Assistance League (address below) where she volunteered and was particularly fond of their Operation School Bag Program.



Donations may be sent to:



Assistance League, PO Box 4057, Yuma, Arizona 85366

