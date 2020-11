Or Copy this URL to Share

Carole R. Yackle, 61, of Yuma, died Oct. 30, 2020, at Ridgeview Transitional & Rehabilitation.



A homemaker, she was born Oct. 20, 1959, in Yuma.



A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at VFW Post 6790, 29389 Oakland Ave., Wellton.



Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.