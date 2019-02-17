Carolyn A. Nelson, age 86, graduated from life in Phoenix, Arizona on February 8, 2019. She was born in Iowa and moved with her family to Watford City, North Dakota, as a high school senior. She married high school sweetheart, Mylo Eklund in 1951. He died in 1969. She married Robert Nelson, of Warren, Minnesota in 1974.



Carolyn earned her Bachelor's degree from Minot State College in Minot, North Dakota and her Master's degree in education from Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. She impacted many lives while teaching in Minnesota and Arizona.



She and Robert Nelson retired in Yuma, Arizona. Robert passed away in 2006.



Carolyn was preceded in death by two siblings, and one son. She is survived by her brother; five children; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



Carolyn's graduation with honors will be celebrated at a Celebration of Life at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 15649 N. 7th Street, Phoenix 85022. On June 29, 2019 a Memorial service will be held in Warren, Minnesota at 11:00 AM at the Greenwood Cemetery.



Carolyn's wish was that in lieu of flowers, gifts be made to her selected philanthropic organization, Outreach360 at https://donate.outreach360.org/carolynnelson or mailed to Outreach360, 7954 W. Fetlock Trail, Peoria, AZ 85383. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.