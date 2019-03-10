Carolyn was called to join the heavenly choir on February 23, 2019 at her home in Yuma, AZ.



Carolyn was born on May 27, 1919 in Taylorville, IL. Her early years were spent there before her family moved to DeKalb, IL, where she graduated from high school. She attended Oberlin College and Conservatory for two years before transferring to the University of IL Urbana-Champaign to study journalism. In 1941 she graduated with her Bachelor's in journalism.



In 1943, she took a job, with DuPont, in Waynesboro, VA writing the company newsletter. Being a woman working a "man's job" Carolyn decided to start looking out west for new opportunities. She ended up in Seattle, WA where she took a job as the editor of "The Masonic Tribune". While living and working there she met Lourin Surguine and soon after, they married on March 24, 1948.



In 1951, they moved to North Highland, CA and then in 1959 moved to San Jose, CA. After moving to San Jose, Carolyn decided that she wanted to continue working by writing columns for "The Mayfair" and "East San Jose Sun", she also became an active member of the Alum Rock Methodist Church by participating in the Mixed Nuts group, United Methodist Women, and the church choir and various leadership positions.



Carolyn took real joy in being involved with both of her children's lives such as being an active PTA member, room mom, den mother for cub and boy scouts, the biggest cheerleader at their sporting events and a special needs advocate. She worked on the development of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.



After moving to Yuma in 1995, Carolyn became a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she participated in the choir and United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Community Choir of Yuma.



Carolyn is survived by her son Gregory Surguine (Theresa) of Yuma, her granddaughters Monica Surguine and Allison McElwee (Travis) both of Prescott Valley, AZ and her two great grandchildren Clare and Liam McElwee. Along with various nieces and nephews.



Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents Clair and Grace T. Hay, husband Lourin Surguine, sister Constance Haake, brother Leon Hay and son Andrew Surguine.



A church service will be held in her honor at Trinity United Methodist, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Donations may be made in her honor to Hospice of Yuma.