1/1
Carolyn L. Forslund
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 21, 2020 Carolyn L Forslund entered into heaven. She was born January 2, 1941 in Vanburen, Arkanasa to Jay and Jewell Whittle.

In 1944 they moved to Modesto, California where she grew up and became Child Nutrition Director for Ceres Unified School District. After her retirement in 1992 she traveled across the United States with her husband. They came to land in Yuma in 1999 and spent their days playing cards and making crafts with friends.

Carolyn is survived by her son, John Epperson, her, daughter Cindy Epperson, her step-daughter, Sharon Black, and step-son Fred Forslund. She also has 4 grandchildren, 6 step grand children, 4 great step grand children,

She was proceed in death by her husband, Fred Forslund, her parents, her 3 siblings, her step daughter Lynn and step son Joseph.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved