Catina Sue San Diego - Parra was brought into this world to make a difference in people's lives on September 12, 1972. She was raised by her mother and father alongside with her sisters, brothers, and countless cousins who only knew her as a sister. She was brought up in her Cocopah heritage and always had her faith and strength in the Lord.
Catina attended Cibola High School where she met so many individuals and developed tenacious friendships that will never be forgotten. Catina went on to impact the Cocopah community with her amazing communication skills and abilities by working in various departments for the Cocopah Indian Tribe. She was always known for not being afraid to use her voice to fight for those who couldn't find the right words to say; how fierce she could be using her only her words to convey what was on her mind and in her heart.
Catina's charisma was among the most powerful, and sometimes frightening to those who may have challenged her intelligence and the ones she deemed as family and friends. There were absolutely no limitations to Catina's kindness, love, and beauty. She is the foundation for who we are, and why we are at this point in our lives today.
On August 11, 2019 she was surrounded by her family and was guided home by those who have gone before her.
Catina is survived by her husband Regino Parra, her mother Eunice San Diego, sisters Sheila San Diego, Cecelia San Diego, Laura Miranda, Roxanne San Diego and Autumn Barley, nieces FaithLynn Allen and Aurora Johnson, nephews Adrian San Diego, Gabriel Barley, Michael Barley, and Nikaih Phillips, brother in law Noah Barley. Catina also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss her tremendously.
Cocopah Ceremonial Rites will be held at the West Cocopah Indian Reservation Cryhouse Saturday August 17, 2019 at 5:00 PM, and cremation Sunday August 18, 2019 at 5:00 AM. Her pallbearers will be friends and family.
Catina, there isn't just ONE memory or just ONE moment that we will hold dear to our hearts because you have given us a lifetime of precious memories that will always keep us smiling. Catina we love you forever.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Aug. 16, 2019