Cecil Ann Woods Swope died peacefully on November 1 after a short illness in Riverside, CA. Cecil was born on February 25, 1937, in Yuma Arizona to Ann (McDaniel) and Wilton Woods.
The Woods and McDaniel's were founding farmers in the Yuma Valley. She graduated from Yuma Union High School in 1954. Cecil had retired from a career that included singing and was the co-owner of Capital Keyboard in Little Rock, Arkansas, for more than 35 years. Continually active in the Arkansas music scene, she served on the Arkansas Jazz Heritage Foundation Committee (AJHF) for Monday Night Jazz at the Afterthought from 1994 – 2011 and was President of the AJHF from 1995-2011.
Cecil led an interesting life. After graduation, she left Yuma and lived in many places including Reno, Nevada, Fullerton, California, and Little Rock, Arkansas. She traveled extensively through the years to Europe, Asia and many places in the U.S. She also enjoyed gardening, reading and playing games, in particular, Mah Jong. She moved back to California in 2016 to be with her family and enjoyed family gatherings, a trip to Disneyland, theater and a drive along Pacific Coast Highway to see the ocean. Ever the optimist, her mind was sharp until the end and she remained cheerful and positive. She liked an adventure, was kind and did not judge others harshly. She enjoyed a good margarita, was well read and a good storyteller.
Cecil was preceded in death by her son and is survived by her daughter, two brothers, a sister, seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, her longtime companion and many friends.
Due to scheduling conflicts, a Celebration of Life will be held in her honor in two locations (Little Rock and Riverside) in the spring. Please contact her daughter, Alison Loukeh, at [email protected] for more information.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 13, 2019