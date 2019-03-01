Cecil Henry Long passed away on February 25, 2019, at age 90 in his home in the presence of family. He was born on November 15, 1928 in Yankton, Oregon to Calvin and Lilly Long.



He graduated high school in Mt. Pleasant, AK in 1947 and moved to Yuma following his graduation. Cecil married his wife, Melba, on February 25, 1949, and they celebrated their 70th anniversary the day he went to be with the Lord.



Cecil was a route supervisor for the Coca-Cola Co. for 43 years, until retiring in 1990. He loved working in his wood shop, doing jigsaw puzzles and playing with his grandchildren. He and his wife enjoyed planting and tending to their garden each year. Cecil was an active member of Yuma's Pentecostal Assembly.



Cecil was survived by his wife, Melba; daughter, Henrietta (Eugene); granddaughter, Jennifer; grandson, Doug (Barb); great grandson, Caleb (Zoi); great granddaughter, Emma and great granddaughter, Amna. He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas; sister, Dorothy; and parents, Calvin and Lilly Long.



A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, March 2nd at 2:00 p.m. at Yuma's Pentecostal Assembly, 9840 S. Somerton Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Yuma or .