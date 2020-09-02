Charlean Ann Carter died peacefully in Hospice care in Yuma, Arizona on August 16, 2020 after losing her battle to Cancer. Over the years, with the help of terrific medical personnel and her family's support, she had the courage to step up, fight, and knock down the cancer that invaded her body. But this time, God said, "Time's up; you belong here with me." And now, there she is, with the biggest smile you can ever imagine, lighting up the resting place she earned by leading a good and gracious life.
Charlean Ann Spenla was born at Maxwell Field, Alabama and raised in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. She is the daughter of Jean Aloysius Spenla (1920-1990) and Charlotte Mary (Schmick) Spenla (1920-1992). She is survived by her older brother, Jean Charles Spenla, his wife Connie; her younger brother William Aloysius Spenla, with his wife Mary Jane; son Chad Christopher Carter with his wife Julie and daughter Isabelle; and her daughter Danielle (Carter) Vogel with her husband Eric and their sons Austin and Jake who all took such extraordinary care of Charlean these last few months.
Charlean attended St. Anne School in Fair Lawn, NJ and graduated from St. Luke's High School, in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. She received her Licensed Practical Nurse degree soon thereafter. That set the stage for her professional career in caring for people. She took the opportunity to travel and live in many areas of the country to practice her profession, finally settling down in Henderson, NV where she most recently worked at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Charlean developed what turned out to be life-long friendships while attending St. Luke's HS. One could not have a conversation with her without hearing a tale or two about what she and her St. Luke's buddies used to do (most of the stories are repeatable!). It was these relationships that allowed her sense of humor to blossom and infect those around her. She was a terrific cheerleader, loved to dance, and dressed to the nines. But it was her nuclear family that made Charlean whole. She adored her children and when the grandchildren came along, you could feel their own adoration reflected back to their Nana/Grandma. She travelled overseas last year to be with Danielle and her family while Eric was stationed in Iwakuni, Japan with the United States Marine Corps. We're pretty sure the main reason for overcoming her fear of travelling outside the country was missing her grandchildren Austin and Jake.
We will miss our Charlean; the daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, friend, and neighbor who led a good and gracious life and touched us all.
As a result of the pandemic, and for safety of all who knew her, there will be no service at this time. Charlean contributed regularly to her favorite charity for over 30 years, the March of Dimes. If you would like to make a contribution in her honor and seal her legacy to fight against cancer, please click on the link. www.marchofdimes.org