Charles C. Hurtado was born on November 18, 1937 in Tin Town, Arizona to Blasa and Pedro Hurtado. Everyone knew him as "Charlie" and he knew no stranger. He took his journey to heaven on July 15, 2020 at age 82.



Charlie was active in the community and worked for the Yuma School District for 30 years and after retiring he opened a janitorial business which he had for 10 years. He also for many years was the janitor for Immaculate Conception Church and School. Charlie also served in the Army National Guard from 1958 –1963. He was a Yuma Army Bushmaster. Charlie's greatest love was serving our Lord and was a faithful servant, serving as a Eucharistic Minister at Immaculate Conception Church and provided communion to the sick. He was also active in the Cursillo movement since March 11,1966. He was loved and respected by so many.



Jennie and Charlie were married for 62 years and have 10 children, Joseph Hurtado, Jennie Hurtado-Montague, Leticia Hurtado-Ramos, Carlos Hurtado Jr, Herlinda Hurtado-Ramos, Mary Hurtado – Vizzerra, Annina Hurtado-Patane, Lupe Hurtado-Gill, Anthony "Tony" Hurtado, and John Hurtado. Charlie's siblings include, Pedro "Pete Hurtado", Conrado Hurtado, Eleazar "Al" Hurtado, Ernesto "Ernie" Hurtado, Olivia Hurtado-Montoya, and Grace Hurtado.



Charlie was also blessed with 34 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.



Charlie is survived by his wife Jennie Contreras Hurtado and children.



He will have a Rosary and viewing at Yuma Mortuary, 775 S 5th Ave, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm with the Rosary at 8:00 pm. Social distancing will be exercised.



The Funeral mass will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church but will be limited to his immediate family due to COVID-19 restrictions.



Pallbearers will be Joseph Hurtado, Carlos Hurtado, Tony Hurtado and John Hurtado, Martin Ramos Sr, and Raymond Gill. Honorary pallbearers will be Alton Montague, Rick Vizzerra, and Dennis Patane.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store