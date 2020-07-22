1/1
Charles C. Hurtado
1937 - 2020
Charles C. Hurtado was born on November 18, 1937 in Tin Town, Arizona to Blasa and Pedro Hurtado. Everyone knew him as "Charlie" and he knew no stranger. He took his journey to heaven on July 15, 2020 at age 82.

Charlie was active in the community and worked for the Yuma School District for 30 years and after retiring he opened a janitorial business which he had for 10 years. He also for many years was the janitor for Immaculate Conception Church and School. Charlie also served in the Army National Guard from 1958 –1963. He was a Yuma Army Bushmaster. Charlie's greatest love was serving our Lord and was a faithful servant, serving as a Eucharistic Minister at Immaculate Conception Church and provided communion to the sick. He was also active in the Cursillo movement since March 11,1966. He was loved and respected by so many.

Jennie and Charlie were married for 62 years and have 10 children, Joseph Hurtado, Jennie Hurtado-Montague, Leticia Hurtado-Ramos, Carlos Hurtado Jr, Herlinda Hurtado-Ramos, Mary Hurtado – Vizzerra, Annina Hurtado-Patane, Lupe Hurtado-Gill, Anthony "Tony" Hurtado, and John Hurtado. Charlie's siblings include, Pedro "Pete Hurtado", Conrado Hurtado, Eleazar "Al" Hurtado, Ernesto "Ernie" Hurtado, Olivia Hurtado-Montoya, and Grace Hurtado.

Charlie was also blessed with 34 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.

Charlie is survived by his wife Jennie Contreras Hurtado and children.

He will have a Rosary and viewing at Yuma Mortuary, 775 S 5th Ave, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm with the Rosary at 8:00 pm. Social distancing will be exercised.

The Funeral mass will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church but will be limited to his immediate family due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Hurtado, Carlos Hurtado, Tony Hurtado and John Hurtado, Martin Ramos Sr, and Raymond Gill. Honorary pallbearers will be Alton Montague, Rick Vizzerra, and Dennis Patane.

Published in Yuma Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
JUL
22
Rosary
08:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Charlie was a very kind man. He loved his wife and family. I will miss his smile and laughter at the family gatherings. May he rest in heaven.
Norma Nelson
Friend
July 22, 2020
Many blessings to the family. What a life this man has led with the most beautiful family.
Becky Leffler (Herrera)
Friend
