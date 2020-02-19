Home

POWERED BY

Services
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
(928) 627-7600
For more information about
Charles Craig
View Funeral Home Obituary

Charles Morgan Craig


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Morgan Craig Obituary
Charles Morgan Craig, 85, of Yuma, AZ died suddenly at his home on February 17, 2020. He was born to W.E and Elizabeth J (Fike) Craig on February 5, 1935 in Phoenix, AZ.

He attended school in Wickenburg, AZ and graduated from Wickenburg High School in 1952. He then attended Arizona State University. He came back to Wickenburg and managed the Mobil Station on the corner of Tegner and Highway 60. He soon married Sharon R Mallicoat. They lived and raised their 4 children in Wickenburg AZ, Parker AZ, Lake Havasu City AZ, and eventually settled in Yuma in 1970 where he began a career with the Yuma Daily Sun. For the last several years he has helped his son Todd Craig with marketing and sales.

Charles was active in many organizations including The Jaycees, Rotary Club, and Caballeros of Yuma. He was also active in Christian Businessmen Committee of Yuma, Full Gospel Businessmen of Yuma, St Francis Catholic Church, and was a current member of The Vertical Church. He was a former board member of Arizona Western College and a current board member of the Crossroads Mission.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of 65 years, 4 children, Tim (Janet), Todd (Cindy), Tami (David) White, and Tracy Hieber, as well as 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brothers, Gene (Betty) Craig, of Modesto, CA, and John Craig, of Peoria, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bill Craig, his son-in-law Larry Hieber, and his grandson Nathan White.

There will be a memorial service on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at The Vertical Church, 3142 S Arizona Ave, Yuma, AZ, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Relationships were very important to Charles, first with his Lord, then with his family, and with his many friends.

Philippians 1:21 For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Crossroads Mission.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -