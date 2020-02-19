|
|
Charles Morgan Craig, 85, of Yuma, AZ died suddenly at his home on February 17, 2020. He was born to W.E and Elizabeth J (Fike) Craig on February 5, 1935 in Phoenix, AZ.
He attended school in Wickenburg, AZ and graduated from Wickenburg High School in 1952. He then attended Arizona State University. He came back to Wickenburg and managed the Mobil Station on the corner of Tegner and Highway 60. He soon married Sharon R Mallicoat. They lived and raised their 4 children in Wickenburg AZ, Parker AZ, Lake Havasu City AZ, and eventually settled in Yuma in 1970 where he began a career with the Yuma Daily Sun. For the last several years he has helped his son Todd Craig with marketing and sales.
Charles was active in many organizations including The Jaycees, Rotary Club, and Caballeros of Yuma. He was also active in Christian Businessmen Committee of Yuma, Full Gospel Businessmen of Yuma, St Francis Catholic Church, and was a current member of The Vertical Church. He was a former board member of Arizona Western College and a current board member of the Crossroads Mission.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of 65 years, 4 children, Tim (Janet), Todd (Cindy), Tami (David) White, and Tracy Hieber, as well as 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brothers, Gene (Betty) Craig, of Modesto, CA, and John Craig, of Peoria, AZ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bill Craig, his son-in-law Larry Hieber, and his grandson Nathan White.
There will be a memorial service on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at The Vertical Church, 3142 S Arizona Ave, Yuma, AZ, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
Relationships were very important to Charles, first with his Lord, then with his family, and with his many friends.
Philippians 1:21 For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Crossroads Mission.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 19, 2020