Charles P. "Petie" Salomon Jr., age 78, passed away on Monday February 11, 2019 at Yuma Regional Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Petie was born February 24, 1940 in Yuma, AZ.



He attended Yuma High School and spent 42 years working for the Yuma county Water Users' Association. He was a man of great faith who loved his family, playing his guitar, watching his grandchildren play sports and attending all their school activities. He also loved spending time with friends.



He was proud of his country and served proudly with and continued to be a part of Company L, 158 Regimental Combat Team known as the Bushmaster's until his death.



Preceding Petie in death was; mother Amada Ruiz, father Charles Solomon Sr., brothers Henry Ramirez and Robert Ramirez.



He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Olga, daughter Belinda Bodnar (Gary), son Greg Salomon (Tracey), granddaughter Katherine Bodner, grandsons Trevor Bodnar, Gavin Salomon and Derek Salomon; and many loving nieces and nephews, brothers Chris Solomon and Billy Solomon.



Mass will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 11:30 AM with burial to follow at Desert Lawn memorial Park, A reception will follow at Britain Farms.



Pallbearers: Greg Salomon, Gavin Salomon, Trevor Bodnar, Ernie Santini, Gilbert Murrietta, Ben DeCorse, Chris Solomon and Billy Solomon.



Honorary Pallbearers: Brent Harken, Phil Tellez, Tony Peralta, Clyde Gill, Charles Santini, Robert Rodriguez, and Earl Daniel.