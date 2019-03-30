Charles, (Chuck, CAP) passed away the morning of March 9, 2019. Chuck was part of the Greatest Generation and also a veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. Although he did not see action in Korea, he was state side in Florida as a US Marine under the leadership of future astronaut John Glenn his commander. During the Vietnam War, Chuck was on active duty numerous times in the Army National Guard. He spent much of his time at Fort Eustis, Virginia and Fort Rucker, Alabama



He was an avid fisherman and loved fishing for trout in Oregon and Salmon in Alaska. Last summer he out did all of us pulling in a large silver salmon. The picture we have with his big smile, and shared on Facebook will always be treasured.



Chuck was usually quiet, but on occasion he would talk about his experiences of being a gunners mate on the last aircraft carrier sunk during WWII, the USS Bismarck Sea. The Bismarck Sea CVE 95 was sunk off the shore of Iwo Jima by two Japanese kamikaze aircraft. After being rescued he was on the island around the time when the famous picture was taken of the flag being raised by our brave Marines.



He is survived by his daughter Sandra J. Nantt, son Michael C. Potter, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



Dad was an American Patriot and set an example of how to live the American Dream. Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary