Charles W. "Wally" Foster, 86, born August 21, 1932 in Shattuck, OK passed away on February 25, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona.



Wally served in the United States Navy as a firefighter and received a master's degree in education from Kansas State Teachers College. He taught at Edna High School, Edna, KS; Coolidge High School, Coolidge, AZ; Gila Bend High School, Gila Bend, AZ and for 25 years at Kofa High School, Yuma, AZ where he retired after teaching for over 30 years.



Wally was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved the Arizona desert he spent many years exploring.



He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Betty R. Foster, Casa Grande, AZ; son Ed (Karen) Foster, Yuma, AZ; daughters, Linda (Richard) Martin, Page, AZ, Diana Foster, Yuma, AZ and Sandra Lane, Golden Valley, AZ. Thirteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren and one great great grandson. His brother, Bruce (Barbara) Foster, South Fork, CO and the mother of his children, Nancy Foster, Yuma, AZ.



Wally was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Ruth Foster.



No services will be held per Wally's request. A Celebration of Life will be held February 22, 2020. If, you would like to be part of this celebration, please send an email to:



[email protected] and we will keep you informed about Wally's Last Camping Trip.