Beloved Mother, Sister and Grandmother. Left this earth on March 19th, 2020 at the age of 72 years.
She was born on November 14th, 1947 in Parker, AZ.
She loved playing her favorite slots at the local casinos. She enjoyed traveling and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She was an exceptional employee, working many years at White Glove, Desert Manor and finally retiring from Paradise Casino.
She is survived by her children Eddie Manchado, Leon Manchado (Tina) her grandchildren Catherine, Mia, McCarthy, Tashea and Noah. Her brother Jerry Manchatta; and her sisters Katrinka and Marcelline Manchado.
She is preceded in death by her father David Manchatta and her mother Cathrine Burns King. Her Paternal Grandfather Joe Manchado and her Maternal Grandparents, Rose Emerson and Frank Burns.
Pallbearers:
Lelord Roosevelt, Lowell Roost, Jose Lopez, Luke Porter, Daniel & Gary Hunter, Tommy & Bobby Counts, Donovan Manchado, McCarthy Manchado and Chris Sanchez.
Honorary Pallbearers:
Joshua Miguel, Michael Manchado, Quentin Barley, Travis Manchado, Boyd Sr., Boyd Jr. and Steven Hill, Donald Medart Jr., Arlie Emerson, Christoble Emerson and the Burns/Johnson family.
Tribal rites will begin on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 at 5:00 pm in Winterhaven, CA and cremation will be at 5:00 am on Friday, April 3rd, 2020.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 2, 2020