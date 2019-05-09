Chera-Lee Edith White was born on July 25, 1981 at Yuma Regional Medical Center, Chera-Lee was 37 years old when the Lord called her home on Sunday, May 5, 2019.



Chera-Lee leaves behind her parents Charles and Audrey White, her husband Ramon Soliz Sr., her children; Charleston A. White, Cherish-Lee C. Mendez, Jacob A. Mendez Jr., Audrey M. Soliz. She also leaves behind her sisters Angela Maynahonah (Audrianna Kronaizl and Austin Amador),Yolanda Cachora and family, brothers; Charlton and Alana White (Alex, Annalise, Amiya White), Andrew White (Caleb, Angel Serenity White), Jason White and family, Charles White III and family, Cameron Chino and family and Mitch Vest and family. Her great nephews Aiden Mora and Jonah White.



Chera-Lee is preceded in death by her daughter Alicia Rae Soliz, her sister Lisa Vest, grandparents; Charles P. White Sr. and Edith Thomas White, Elmer and Lucille Emerson. Also numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Chera-Lee loved riding her bike, which she enjoyed mostly at sunset, gardening, cooking and baking and doing arts and crafts and coloring with her daughter little Audrey. She had a generous heart and was always helping anyone she crossed paths with that was in need.



Viewing for Chera-Lee will be at Yuma Mortuary on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 4 PM. Services will be from 5-7 PM. She will be escorted by her uncle Phil Emerson, runners and her son Charleston riding her bike across the Ocean to Ocean bridge, to the Quechan Cry House for Tribal Ceremonies. Cremation will be at 5 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019.



Pallbearers will be her sons Charleston White and Jacob Mendez Jr., and brothers Jason White, Cameron Chino, Andrew White and Charlton White.



We thank all of the many wonderful people, family, friends, staff at St. Joseph Medical Center and Hospice of the Valley for love, comfort and support during our time of need. Published in The Yuma Sun on May 9, 2019