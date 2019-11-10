|
A Celebration of Life was held for Chief Master Sergeant Alvin Monroe Ashley, United States Air Force (retired) this past Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at his home in Yuma, Arizona.
CMSgt. Ashley, or "Al" as his friends and family lovingly called him, served with the highest distinction and honor in the United States Air Force for over 26 years. His many challenging assignments included serving two tours in the Vietnam Conflict and serving oversees away from home throughout the Pacific Rim in the 80s and 90s in locations such as Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan; Seoul Air Force Base, South Korea; and Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines.
CMSgt. Ashley was a highly trained and respected mechanical specialist in several of the most innovative military aircraft developed in modern times including the F-4 and F-15 fighter jets, the SR-71 spy plane, and the KC-135 transport plane. He oversaw hundreds of serviceman during his long tenure in the military leading as well as training them in the discipline of specialized aircraft maintenance.
Al was born in Charleston, Missouri on December 26th, 1949 the son of James and Opal Ashley. He graduated from Charleston High School and went on to play college football very briefly in Cape Girardeau, Missouri before joining the Air Force in 1967. Al loved his country and his friends and family, but he especially adored the love of his life, by whom he is survived, his wife Tina Ashley.
Al will be forever missed by Tina and his children Matt and Liza, his step-children Charlotte, Robbie and Tony, and his grandchildren Harrison, Aleksandra and Luke.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 10, 2019