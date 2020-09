Or Copy this URL to Share

Christine Hambalek O'Neill, 90, died Sept. 20, 2020, at her Yuma home.



Born May 30, 1930, in Yugoslavia, she worked at St. Ann's Hospital.



A visitation for the Johnson Mortuary family only will be Oct. 2. Rosary will be 11 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 2 at Immaculate Conception Parish, with Mass from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn.

