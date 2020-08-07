Christy was born on March 14th, 1970, in Yuma, Az., and passed away at home on August 2nd, 2020.



Christy grew up on the mesa where our grandparents grew and packed citrus. She attended grade school in Somerton and was a 1988 graduate of KOFA High School. Christy went on to study and work at both AWC and NAU-Yuma where she proudly received her Masters Degree in Educational Councelling. Her education and accomplishments lead her into the health field working for hospice centers. Christy spent over five years working for Jesus and Silvia Garcia. The last three of those as an administrative assistant for Acacia Home Health. Later being qualified as one of the many essential workers during this time of need.



Christy was an avid reader who enjoyed a good mystery or crime novel. She cross stitched, scrap booked, enjoyed word search puzzles, and had an enviable handbag collection! Along with being an ecstatic movie buff. There also wasn't a block party, Pow Wow, Tamale Festival or any other community celebration she didn't attend. A lifelong Dodgers fan, Christy loved her baseball. During baseball season, if the Dodgers were playing, she was watching.



Christy had many dear and close friends who's friendship she cherished. However, nothing gave her as much joy as being an aunt. TeTe, as she was affectionately called by her nephew and niece, was always loving, patient, and kind.



Christy always had a smile to share, a soft heart, and the biggest hugs to wrap you in. Our hearts are heavy with our loss.



To His comforting and healing hands we send you, dear sweet Chrissy.

This isn't the end, it's only the begining. We love you Christy.



Christy is survived by her mother, Suzanne Garcia, sisters, Jeannine Garcia and Michele (Ted) Gonzales, her brother, Christopher Garcia; as well as her beloved niece and nephew, Emily Gonzales and Jack Tucker.



No service is planned. Private viewing and cremation will be at Yuma Mortuary.

