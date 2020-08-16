Christopher Dominic Menta, 50, was born on December 30, 1969 to Angelina Mae Menta and Donald E Menta. Christopher joined the lord August 12, 2020.



Most knew Christopher by Chris. All of Chris's childhood memories took place on the Kwatsan Indian Reservation. Chris was a full blooded Kwatsan Tribal Member. Chris graduated high school from San Pasqual then graduated from West Watkins in Wetumka, OK at the top of his class as an ambassador.



He was a strong believer of the lord. He loved to fish, sing and spend a lot of time with family and friends. Chris had four children; sons, Donald E. Menta and Chance C Fish; daughters, Crystal Little Feather Z. Menta-Davis , Johnana C. Fish; grandchildren, Zion R. Menta , A'Kai E. Menta, Sayuri A. Menta ,Zayas C. Davis , Eliott L Fish. Christopher had one brother, Hamilton Menta and four sisters, Elsie taylor, Donella Menta, Jennifer Menta, Chynna Cuchora-Menta; nephews, Billy Rea, Chaz Rea, Steven Johnson; nieces, Latosha Rea, Amber Rea, Angelina Rea, Sally Rea, Padmae Greeny, Angelina Greeny.



He worked for Paradise Casino as a engineer. Chris was a very hard working man never knew when to sit and rest, he was an on the go type of man. He was a very great father and to Chris there was nothing ever to hard or impossible. Chris was very outgoing, loving, caring. He was loved very much by many. If you ever met Chris you most defiantly had a forever friend. He always put his family first and always went above and beyond for each and every one. Chris loved to sing and karaoke gave him joy. Chris loved Bruce Lee movies, action movies, comedy movies. Chris was also a very great cook and enjoyed cooking for the family. Chris was taken away from us way to soon and he will truly be missed by many.



Services will be held at Yuma Mortuary on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 at 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

