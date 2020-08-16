1/1
Christopher Dominic Menta
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Dominic Menta, 50, was born on December 30, 1969 to Angelina Mae Menta and Donald E Menta. Christopher joined the lord August 12, 2020.

Most knew Christopher by Chris. All of Chris's childhood memories took place on the Kwatsan Indian Reservation. Chris was a full blooded Kwatsan Tribal Member. Chris graduated high school from San Pasqual then graduated from West Watkins in Wetumka, OK at the top of his class as an ambassador.

He was a strong believer of the lord. He loved to fish, sing and spend a lot of time with family and friends. Chris had four children; sons, Donald E. Menta and Chance C Fish; daughters, Crystal Little Feather Z. Menta-Davis , Johnana C. Fish; grandchildren, Zion R. Menta , A'Kai E. Menta, Sayuri A. Menta ,Zayas C. Davis , Eliott L Fish. Christopher had one brother, Hamilton Menta and four sisters, Elsie taylor, Donella Menta, Jennifer Menta, Chynna Cuchora-Menta; nephews, Billy Rea, Chaz Rea, Steven Johnson; nieces, Latosha Rea, Amber Rea, Angelina Rea, Sally Rea, Padmae Greeny, Angelina Greeny.

He worked for Paradise Casino as a engineer. Chris was a very hard working man never knew when to sit and rest, he was an on the go type of man. He was a very great father and to Chris there was nothing ever to hard or impossible. Chris was very outgoing, loving, caring. He was loved very much by many. If you ever met Chris you most defiantly had a forever friend. He always put his family first and always went above and beyond for each and every one. Chris loved to sing and karaoke gave him joy. Chris loved Bruce Lee movies, action movies, comedy movies. Chris was also a very great cook and enjoyed cooking for the family. Chris was taken away from us way to soon and he will truly be missed by many.

Services will be held at Yuma Mortuary on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 at 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Service
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Yuma Mortuary & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved