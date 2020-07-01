Christopher John Herrera, 59 passed away on Saturday, June 27th 2020 at the Adler Center in Aldie, Virginia.



Chris was a loving Son, Brother, and Uncle. He spent the last 15 years as a resident of Fairfax County, Virginia. Chris was the oldest child of Ludivica and Juan Herrera and born in 1960, in Yuma, Arizona.



Chris attended Kofa High School and graduated in 1979. Following high school, Chris's patriotism and love of his country inspired him to join the United States Army, where he served for 4 years. Chris traveled the world and ultimately returned to be with his family. Over the last 15 years, Chris worked for TGIF Fridays. As his hobby, Chris was a die-hard Arizona sports team fan, including his Arizona Cardinals.



Chris leaves behind his loving Mother, Ludivica ("Nana"), Brother, Joe & Sister-in-Law, Carolyn Herrera and his Four loving nieces, Jade, Morgan, Madison, and Chloe.

