|
|
CJ, 73 years old, passed away in her home after a short battle with cancer. CJ was a native of Norfolk, Nebraska, and a resident of Madera, Gold Beach and Yuma. She was the daughter of James & Mildred Sullivan.
CJ had a great love of crafts, creating masterpiece blankets, cookbooks and cocktail books. She enjoyed river rafting, traveling, shuffleboard, Karaoke and of course cruising in "B" her '57 Chevy. CJ had a joy for life and had a gift of making people smile or laugh.
CJ was preceded by her husband Bob Silva, James Sullivan, Jerry Sullivan, and Jack Sullivan.
CJ is survived by her mother, Mildred Sullivan, James Sullivan III, Randy and Debbie Silva, Terri Silva, Kym and Eric Brooks, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, her companion John, and numerous friends she met in her travels.
You are invited to join in the Celebration of Life on February 29, 2020 at 1:00p.m at 13168 E. 40th Drive, Yuma Arizona.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 23, 2020