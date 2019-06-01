On Sunday, May 26, 2019, Clarence George Smythe passed away suddenly at the age of 78, from complications following bladder surgery.



He was a spiritual, kind and loving soul that will be missed by many. Clarence graduated from Gary Edison H.S. in Hobart, Indiana in 1958. After graduation he served in the Air Force and met his future wife in Mosses Lake, WA. They returned to Indiana where he worked at Inland Steel as a mechanic.



Following retirement they eventually moved to Yuma, Arizona. He briefly worked for Kofa High School doing maintenance work until retiring. He was very active in his church and clubs-American Legion, DAV, Eagles, Elks and remained a member of the Gold Wing Road Rider Association.



He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Violet.



No funeral services are being held