Cleo Nadine Carlson
1935 - 2020
lCleo "Nadine" Carlson was born in Ringling, Oklahoma on February 15, 1935. She became our Guardian Angel on October 25, 2020.

She moved to Somerton and then Yuma attending 4th Avenue Junior High and Yuma High School. She married Elmer Carlson on April 2, 1952 and they enjoyed 68 years together. She started working at Hicks Ponder in 1961, later becoming a supervisor until it closed in 1984. She was an aide at Rolle School, a YRMC pink lady in the gift shop, and volunteered at both Hospice of Yuma and Yuma Humane Society thrift stores. As a member of First Christian Church she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and volunteered when needed. If a job needed to get done, she was the first to step in and make it happen. She enjoyed entertaining and having friends over for dinner and to play cards. Upon retirement, she went on many adventures with her husband enjoying cooler climates in the summer. She loved traveling and visited all the National Parks, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Niagara Falls, Hawaii, Oceanside, Washington, Texas, Alaska, Colorado, and New York.

She is survived by her husband Elmer, her daughter MaryAnn (George) Ferguson; son Michael (Barbara) Carlson; and daughter Marjorie Nichols. She had seven grandchildren; TJ, Jennifer (Jacob Wilkins), Matthew (Allison) Ferguson, Nick (Brianna) Carlson, Meredith (Corene) Rudolph, Michelle, and Michael. She had nine great-grandchildren; Brycen, Logan, Jack, Blake, Mattea, Ian, Zachary, Clark, and Heidi.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey Davis and Susie Bagby, her sister Charlene, her brother Jr. Davis, her brother Eddie John, and her grandson, TJ Nichols.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alzheimer's Association, Hospice of Yuma, Humane Society or a charity of your choice. No services planned at this time.

Published in Yuma Sun on Nov. 3, 2020.
