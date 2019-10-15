Home

Concetta (Connie) Battaglini Hannafin


1946 - 2019
Concetta (Connie) Battaglini Hannafin Obituary
Connie was born June 7, 1946 in New Brighton, PA to Anthony and Mary Battaglini. They moved to Yuma, AZ in 1950. After grade school, Connie attended Yuma High. Connie married Ronald J. Hannafin, a Marine from MCAS, on December 26th, 1964.

She worked for many years as assistant manager at the Ramada Inn and Oak Tree Hotels. She also was a member of Yuma Crossing Rotary and was elected president in 2013.

Connie was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her beautiful smile and contagious laugh were loved by all. She was devoted to family and friends and was always there when needed.

She is survived by her loving husband Ronnie, daughter Jennifer Marie, sons Patrick and grandchildren Linsey (Norman) Maher, Michael Hannafin , Bailey Hannafin, Sabrina Hannafin, and great grandsons Kolby and Keaton Maher. She is also survived by her brothers Virgil and Tom (Barbara) Battaglini.

A celebration of life will be held at Immaculate Conception Church 505 S. Ave B, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm with a reception following at Lute's Casino, 221 S. Main St. at 3:00 pm
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
