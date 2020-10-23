Connie "Concha" Contreras, age 81, passed away on October 18, 2020 in Yuma.



Connie was born February 13, 1939 in Mexicali, Baja California, and lived in Yuma for 60 years. Her greatest source of pride and joy was being a loving wife, mom to six children, and grandmother. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, talking with her many friends, listening to her favorite singer, Lalo Mora, and caring for her many cats and dogs. She was a faithful Catholic and attended Immaculate Conception Church.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Joe V. Contreras and Grandson David A. Raveles.



Connie is survived by her daughters, Lupe Contreras, Dianne Raveles, Anna Contreras and Monica Fletcher, sons Joe and Billy Contreras, grandson Michael Raveles and great grandson Nathan Raveles. Also, by her sisters in law, Juanita Silva, Mary Contreras and Elodia Montez, nieces, and nephews.



Services for Connie will be at Johnson Mortuary on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, her funeral will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at



Immaculate Conception Church at 10:00 am with burial at Desert Lawn Mortuary, a reception at noon at her daughter Monica's house.



Special Thank You to the nurses and medical assistants of LifeCare who showed compassionate care and comfort to our beloved mother.



Pallbearers: Joe Contreras, Michael Raveles, Bobby Contreras, Adam Montez, Craig Fletcher and Michael Jones.



Honorary Pallbearer Billy Contreras.



Till we meet again Momma, you are and will be greatly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store