1/1
Connie "Concha" Contreras
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie "Concha" Contreras, age 81, passed away on October 18, 2020 in Yuma.

Connie was born February 13, 1939 in Mexicali, Baja California, and lived in Yuma for 60 years. Her greatest source of pride and joy was being a loving wife, mom to six children, and grandmother. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, talking with her many friends, listening to her favorite singer, Lalo Mora, and caring for her many cats and dogs. She was a faithful Catholic and attended Immaculate Conception Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Joe V. Contreras and Grandson David A. Raveles.

Connie is survived by her daughters, Lupe Contreras, Dianne Raveles, Anna Contreras and Monica Fletcher, sons Joe and Billy Contreras, grandson Michael Raveles and great grandson Nathan Raveles. Also, by her sisters in law, Juanita Silva, Mary Contreras and Elodia Montez, nieces, and nephews.

Services for Connie will be at Johnson Mortuary on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, her funeral will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at

Immaculate Conception Church at 10:00 am with burial at Desert Lawn Mortuary, a reception at noon at her daughter Monica's house.

Special Thank You to the nurses and medical assistants of LifeCare who showed compassionate care and comfort to our beloved mother.

Pallbearers: Joe Contreras, Michael Raveles, Bobby Contreras, Adam Montez, Craig Fletcher and Michael Jones.

Honorary Pallbearer Billy Contreras.

Till we meet again Momma, you are and will be greatly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Service
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
9287824384
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved