Consuelo passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones after a fierce two-year battle with multiple myeloma, a bone marrow cancer.



She dedicated the greater part of her career to the U.S. Border Patrol where she worked for 32 years. She adored her nieces and nephews and enjoyed watching them grow and pursue their passions. Consuelo also regarded two generations of U.S. Border Patrol agents and staff as part of her extended family.



She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be sorely missed.



Consuelo is survived by her two beloved dogs, Esme and Tori, and sisters, Mercedes (Jose) Reyes and Elizabeth (Glenn) Dahin, both of Yuma, and her brother, Alberto (Jacqueline) Siqueiros of Tucson. She is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews, and six grand nieces and nephews.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services on Friday, May 15, 2020, will be *private; however, the Rosary, mass, and graveside service will be live-streamed: Private Viewing: 8:30 am - Funeraria del Angel Kammann Private Rosary: 9:00 am - Funeraria del Angel Kammann, Hector Martinez reciting - live-streamed on Connie Siqueiros Facebook page for public viewing Private Mass: 10:00 am - St. Francis of Assisi, Father Emilio officiating - live-streamed on St. Francis Facebook page for public viewing *Public procession: 10:45 am - from St. Francis of Assisi to Desert Lawn Cemetery - friends and family are invited to follow procession Private Graveside Service: 11:00 am - public viewing from vehicle permitted - live-streamed on Connie Siqueiros Facebook page for public viewing Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

