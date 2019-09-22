|
Craig Koenigs, age 53, passed away suddenly on the morning of Friday, September 13th in Yuma Arizona. He was born in Yuma, Arizona on July, 23 1966.
Craig was a life-long educator in the region and started his career as an elementary school teacher in Gallup. He made his way back to Yuma in 1994 in order to educate in Yuma County and settle with his family. He transitioned from Education to Information Technologies in 1999. This transition complemented the research he conducted at National University while earning a Masters of Science in Educational Technology. Craig ended his career as the IT Director of Yuma Catholic High School, but had accepted an offer of employment with the City of Yuma only days before his death.
He is survived by his two sons, Nicholas and Geordan; parents, George and Barbara; Sister, Carol; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
For those who would like to attend his service, it will be held on Saturday, September 28th 2019 at 10:00 am. The service will be held at Johnson Mortuary in Yuma.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 22, 2019