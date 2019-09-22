Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-4384
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Koenigs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig Koenigs


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig Koenigs Obituary
Craig Koenigs, age 53, passed away suddenly on the morning of Friday, September 13th in Yuma Arizona. He was born in Yuma, Arizona on July, 23 1966.

Craig was a life-long educator in the region and started his career as an elementary school teacher in Gallup. He made his way back to Yuma in 1994 in order to educate in Yuma County and settle with his family. He transitioned from Education to Information Technologies in 1999. This transition complemented the research he conducted at National University while earning a Masters of Science in Educational Technology. Craig ended his career as the IT Director of Yuma Catholic High School, but had accepted an offer of employment with the City of Yuma only days before his death.

He is survived by his two sons, Nicholas and Geordan; parents, George and Barbara; Sister, Carol; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

For those who would like to attend his service, it will be held on Saturday, September 28th 2019 at 10:00 am. The service will be held at Johnson Mortuary in Yuma.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Craig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
Download Now