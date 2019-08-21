|
Cynthia Jeanne Jeffers-Wilkin (AKA Mollman, AKA Seiwell, AKA Kilcollins, AKA Duffy) passed away on Saturday, Aug 10th, 2019.
She was visiting family near Leander, Texas. She is survived by her children Reeves J. Mollman of Temecula, California, Cyvada Molly Sutton of Yuma, Arizona and Eric J. Kilcollins of Leander, Texas. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was an accomplished nurse and loved the outdoors and her family. "She will be dearly missed."
Published in The Yuma Sun on Aug. 21, 2019