1/1
Cynthia Lynne Curiel
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cyndi was a beautiful soul. One always knew when she was present. She was vivacious, gregarious, empathetic, and extremely loving. She greeted everyone with a hug. She loved older people and little children, in particular her 5 year old nephew, Gunner, who was the light of her life. Cyndi was devoted to family and those she loved, and she defended them fiercely.

Cyndi lived in Tempe where she worked for Chase bank until she became ill. We brought her home to Yuma where she fought a very short, but fierce battle ultimately losing to cancer.

She is survived by her beloved daughters, Jasmine and Mikaela, parents John and Toni Curiel, brothers John Jr. and Christian, her cherished nieces and nephews, Savannah, Mia, Rocky and Gunner.

Cyndi lived her life on her terms and as the song says, "She did it her way". She is pain free now and in the loving arms of her Maker. Hallelujah!

Services are being held at Immaculate Conception at 9:00 am on September 19, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Service
09:00 AM
Immaculate Conception
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved