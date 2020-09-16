Cyndi was a beautiful soul. One always knew when she was present. She was vivacious, gregarious, empathetic, and extremely loving. She greeted everyone with a hug. She loved older people and little children, in particular her 5 year old nephew, Gunner, who was the light of her life. Cyndi was devoted to family and those she loved, and she defended them fiercely.



Cyndi lived in Tempe where she worked for Chase bank until she became ill. We brought her home to Yuma where she fought a very short, but fierce battle ultimately losing to cancer.



She is survived by her beloved daughters, Jasmine and Mikaela, parents John and Toni Curiel, brothers John Jr. and Christian, her cherished nieces and nephews, Savannah, Mia, Rocky and Gunner.



Cyndi lived her life on her terms and as the song says, "She did it her way". She is pain free now and in the loving arms of her Maker. Hallelujah!



Services are being held at Immaculate Conception at 9:00 am on September 19, 2020.

