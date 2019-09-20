|
|
Cynthia Gilmore was born October 30, 1990 in Yuma, AZ to LaVern Gilmore and Sheila Wright. She resided on the Quechan Indian Reservation. She passed away on September 13, 2019 in Winterhaven, CA.
She graduated from San Pasqual High School in 2016. Her energy was one that everybody will remember. She spent her free time outdoors with her family. Fishing, camping and off roading was one of her pastimes that she liked. Some of her most memorable moments were made with her lifelong best friend, Melissa Vest. She enjoyed making arts and crafts, especially with her daughters and making them laugh.
Cynthia is survived by her mother Sheila Wright, father LaVern Gilmore SR, her stepfather Daniel McCain, her brothers LaVern Gilmore Jr., Steven Gilmore, Joshua Gilmore, sisters Heather Gilmore, Kayla Gilmore, Mariah Gilmore, Lavelle Gilmore, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. She leaves behind her precious daughters Navaeh Aguirre, Isabella Estrada, Gracie Estrada, and Carmella Estrada.
She is preceded in death by Vernon and Essie Gilmore SR.
Her pallbearers will be: LaVern Jr, Terrance Rose Jr., Daniel Gilmore, Kyle Gilmore, Dale Daniels Jr., Steven Gilmore, Joshua Gilmore. Her Honorary pallbearers: Austin Gilmore, Michael Wright, Standford Miller, James Hill, Ashley Rose, Kurtis Gilmore, Lonnie Gilmore Sr, Lonnie Jr., Brian Montiel, Edwin Brown, Cody Hartt, Donald Medhart, Patrick McCoy, Joseph Rose, Edward Hill, and Vernie Gilmore.
Services will be held Saturday September 21, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Yuma Mortuary 775 S. 5th Ave. Yuma, Az 85364. Her final resting place will be at the Quechan Big House in Winterhaven, CA 92283 on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 5:00 pm
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 20, 2019