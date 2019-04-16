|
|
Dale R Hiller
August 31, 1933 - March 24, 2019
CAPT. Retired United States Marine Corps 1954 – 1974
Dale R. Hiller passed away on Sunday March 24th, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Dale was born on August 31st, 1933 on the family farm in Pennsylvania, the 4th of 5 children to Jacob and Rebecka Hiller.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Rebecka Hiller, son Bobby, grandson Dustin Hiller, sister-in-law Mary Hiller and brother-in-law Art Booth. Survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara Hiller, children Christa (Nick) Newton, Kimberly Whaley, Neal (Barbl) Hiller and Thomas Hasty, all of Dalton, GA. Sheilah Pelletier of Phoenix, AZ and Clayton Hasty of Yuma.
Also surviving are his six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Siblings, Gordon, Robert (Betzi), William (Diane) and Sister Jean Booth.
Celebration of life to be held on Tuesday April 23rd, 2019 at the American Legion Post #19 located at 2575 S. Virginia Dr., Yuma, Arizona at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his name to Hospice of Yuma
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 16, 2019