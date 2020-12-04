1/1
Daniel Dale Rhodes
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Monday, November 30, 2020, Daniel Dale Rhodes, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 83. Daniel was born on October 15, 1937 to Ivan and Sylvia Rhodes in Washington Township, Iowa.

On November 14, 1959 Daniel married Mary (Rojas) Rhodes, and together they raised two children, Daniel B. Rhodes and Marie (Rhodes) Sampson. Daniel proudly served his country for 21 years before retiring from the U.S. Air Force as a Master Sergeant on July 31, 1976. Following his retirement from the military, Daniel and Mary resided in Las Vegas, NV where he worked for the Clark County School District for 20 years. Daniel and Mary then relocated to Yuma, AZ where he volunteered for the Yuma Police Department. Daniel enjoyed riding motorcycles, reading, spending time with family & friends, and attending his grandchildrens sporting and dance events. Daniel was a great friend to all with an infectious sense of humor. He loved his family and he loved his country, he was a true patriot.

Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Lorene, and his brother, Walter.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, his son, Daniel B. (Hilda), his daughter, Marie (David), his brother, Russell (Charlene), 6 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/yumasun

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved