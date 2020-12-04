On Monday, November 30, 2020, Daniel Dale Rhodes, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 83. Daniel was born on October 15, 1937 to Ivan and Sylvia Rhodes in Washington Township, Iowa.
On November 14, 1959 Daniel married Mary (Rojas) Rhodes, and together they raised two children, Daniel B. Rhodes and Marie (Rhodes) Sampson. Daniel proudly served his country for 21 years before retiring from the U.S. Air Force as a Master Sergeant on July 31, 1976. Following his retirement from the military, Daniel and Mary resided in Las Vegas, NV where he worked for the Clark County School District for 20 years. Daniel and Mary then relocated to Yuma, AZ where he volunteered for the Yuma Police Department. Daniel enjoyed riding motorcycles, reading, spending time with family & friends, and attending his grandchildrens sporting and dance events. Daniel was a great friend to all with an infectious sense of humor. He loved his family and he loved his country, he was a true patriot.
Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Lorene, and his brother, Walter.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, his son, Daniel B. (Hilda), his daughter, Marie (David), his brother, Russell (Charlene), 6 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
