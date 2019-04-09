Daniel Stuart Durham, 40, of Yuma, Arizona, died in a vehicle crash in Yuma on April 4, 2019.



Born in Louisville, Kentucky, on August 24, 1978, he spent most of his youth in Tallahassee, Florida, graduating from Leon High School in 1997. He was a proud U.S. Marine, stationed in Yuma in 1998 as an air traffic controller. He left the Marines in 2003 and served ever since in the same capacity as a civilian for the Department of Defense at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.



Known as Bull, he was an active member, coach, and competitor at CrossFit Yuma, where he made many loyal friends. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cardinals and the Florida State Seminoles. He never met a TV sports event he didn't like. He was quite a good golfer and beat his dad in most of their matches.



Daniel was a devoted and adoring father to his 16-year-old daughter, Elaina Ann Durham of Yuma. He proudly called his family on the day she was born to describe her as "absolutely perfect." He is also survived by his parents, Peggy and Jesse Durham of Yuma and Sky Valley, Georgia; his older brother and sister-in-law, Andy and Marsha Durham of Granville, Ohio; his former wife and mother of their daughter, Audra Young of Phoenix; his faithful yellow lab, Biscuit; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and friends who will miss him grievously.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Helen and Jesse Durham of Tallahassee, Florida; and Virginia and Norman Schroeder of West Palm Beach, Florida.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at Johnson Mortuary, 1415 S. 1st St., Yuma, AZ 85364 (phone 928-782-4384). At the request of his daughter, contributions may be made in Daniel's memory to The Humane Society of Yuma, 4050 S. Ave. 4 1/2 E, Yuma, AZ 85364.



As we mourn our sweet son, father, brother, nephew, and cousin, we pray for guidance in learning how to live without him. May his loved ones treasure every moment with theirs. Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary