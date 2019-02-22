Home

Daniel Victor Bullard


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel Victor Bullard Obituary
Daniel Victor Bullard Born and raised in Yuma. Danny moved to Pomona, CA after graduating from Kofa High School. Although he excelled in many sports throughout high school, his main focus as an adult was power lifting at which he also excelled.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Lucille, father, Doyle, and nephew, Joshua Webb.

He is survived by his partner Pia Rocco, daughter Karyn Ochoa, sister Kathy Webb, brother Jeffrey Woodruff and nephew JD Webb plus many great nephews.

We will miss your stories. RIP
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 22, 2019
