Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Quechan Big House
Darin Wayne Short


Darin Wayne Short
Darin Wayne Short Obituary
Darin Wayne Short, 52, passed away on April 9, 2019 at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, Arizona. He was born on January 7, 1967 in Parker, Arizona.

He worked at Paradise Casino Bingo Hall for 23 years as a Bingo Caller, he did construction, worked at Churches Chicken, Circle K and Shell gas station. He was a great father, son and brother. He was an avid Raiders Fan and he could always make you laugh. He loved to watch Ghost Adventures and Big Foot Hunter.

Darin is survived by his children; son, Isaiah Short, Jesse Uvalles, Anthony Gilmore and Elijah Thomas; daughters; Rhiannon, Natalia and Mya Short, Sarah Gilmore (David); sister, Patricia Barley; brothers, Jerome Jr. and Patrick Two Hearts; nieces, Amanda Barley, Marissa Cachora; nephews, Owen Barley, Michael and Anthony Cachora and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Orlinda Two Hearts, step-father, Jerome Two Hearts Sr., brother, Jeremy Two Hearts, grandmother, Junie P. Miguel, father, Emory Short Sr..

Family Viewing will be 2:30 pm until 3:00 pm with public viewing 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm at Yuma Mortuary on Saturday, April, 13, 2019. Tribal Rites will be held at the Quechan Cry House beginning at 5:00 pm and cremation will be on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 5:00 am.

Pallbearers will be Owen Barley, Michael Cachora, Anthony Cachora, Jesse Uvalles, Xavier Osborne and Isaiah Short.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerome Two Hearts Jr., Patrick Two Hearts, Dwayne Peck, Morales Escalanti, Charo Esclanti Sr., Jordan Joaquin and Tommy Peck.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 13, 2019
