Daron John Hargadine


1969 - 2020
Daron John Hargadine Obituary
Daron John Hargadine went forever fishing on January 2, 2020. He was born on May 6, 1969, the son of Judy Oliver and Jeffrey Hargadine.

Daron is survived by his wife, Rebecca Hargadine; his children, Dakota, Steven and Destiny Hargadine; his father, Jeffrey Hargadine; and his sister, Sherry Scaggiari. Daron leaves behind many friends and family members who will remember him fondly as a father, as a husband, and as a man who was one with the outdoors. They will remember him any time they look into a night sky full of stars, or especially into the sparks of a roaring campfire.

Daron's celebration of life will be held at Hummingbird Garden at West Wetlands Park on January 18, 2020 at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please plant something in your own garden to honor Daron's green thumb.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 12, 2020
