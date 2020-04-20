|
Darryl Frank Miller Sr. was born on August 31, 1962. On the beautiful afternoon of April 14th, he left this earth doing what he loved most. he was a hardworking man who loved the outdoors and was employed by his tribe for many years.
He met the love of his life at a very young age and was blessed with a beautiful family. He loved horses, working on his yard, listening to classic rock. Morning visits to his sisters were often spent talking and laughing while having a cup of coffee. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and spoke of them with a smile. Known to his grandchildren as "Koa" he was a teacher, a protector, lived life for the greater good and was always willing to lend a hand.
Services will be held at West Cocopah Reservation on April 21, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 20, 2020