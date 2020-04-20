Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria Del Angel Kammann
795 West 28th Street
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 344-0000
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
5:00 PM
West Cocopah Reservation
Resources
More Obituaries for Darryl Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darryl Frank Miller Sr.


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darryl Frank Miller Sr. Obituary
Darryl Frank Miller Sr. was born on August 31, 1962. On the beautiful afternoon of April 14th, he left this earth doing what he loved most. he was a hardworking man who loved the outdoors and was employed by his tribe for many years.

He met the love of his life at a very young age and was blessed with a beautiful family. He loved horses, working on his yard, listening to classic rock. Morning visits to his sisters were often spent talking and laughing while having a cup of coffee. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and spoke of them with a smile. Known to his grandchildren as "Koa" he was a teacher, a protector, lived life for the greater good and was always willing to lend a hand.

Services will be held at West Cocopah Reservation on April 21, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeraria Del Angel Kammann
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -