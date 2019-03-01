It is with great sadness that the family of Davaed Adam Davis, announce his passing after suffering a pulmonary embolism on February 5, 2019. he was 44 years old and had recently moved to Arizona City, Arizona.



Born in Santa Ana, California in 1974 Davaed was a Marine brat, who moved with his family to AZ, CA, and TN, before his 6th birthday. The family returned to Yuma where Davaed attended Palmcroft Elementary School, Gila Vista Junior High School, and he graduated from Kofa High School in 1993. Davaed enlisted in the United States Coast Guard for one tour. In 1998, he returned to Yuma, AZ. Davaed sought employment, resumed his education, met a young lady and followed her to Washington state where his daughter was born in 2002. In 2005 Davaed moved to South Carolina, seeking better employment opportunities, and to be near his half-brother Taiyo Wayne Davis. There he met Vivian Horton and married her in 2006. Davaed returned to Yuma in 2010, having divorced Vivian and then in 2011 he became engaged to Renee Spencer of Yuma, Davaed attended Phoenix University and was a few credits shy of an Associates of Arts Degree in Psychology.



He is survived by his father Donel, step-mother Linda, his half-brother Major Donel J. Davis, half-brother Taiyo Wayne Davis, his birth-daughter Abbie Nicole Stokoe, the Stokoe family, and his fiancee of 8 years, Renee Spencer.



Davaed will be greatly missed by his numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. who loved him as much as he loved them, as well as his social media friends.



Cremation was performed by J. Warren Funeral Services, Casa Grande, AZ, and internment will be private, in California, at a later date.