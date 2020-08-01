David Foster, 62, passed away at his home in Yuma after several years of contending with numerous health issues.



David was born in Pensacola FL and lived in numerous Marine Corp cities before arriving in Yuma in the early 1970s. Although he traveled from Florida to Hawaii as a child, he always considered Yuma as his hometown.



David was a natural athlete and swimmer, and swam on the Yuma Sidewinders and Kofa High swim teams. He graduated from Kofa high School in 1976 and soon after began a long career in the restaurant business, becoming a Sous Chef and Head Chef in various restaurants in Arizona, Texas, and Massachusetts.



David always seemed to live in the moment and loved being with family and friends. He seldom, if ever, met a party he didn't like.



Later in life, David's focus was singularly directed to his son. Few conversations lacked him talking about David Jr. and daughter-in-law Deborah, and of course his two granddaughters.



His life did have many struggles, but after a long battle he overcame a decades long addiction and was able to enjoy a strong bond with his son.



He is already missed immensely by his family, and many close friends. Some who have known him for decades and others only a few years or months.



He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Foster and his partner Marilyn Aguinaldo.



David is survived by his son David Foster Jr. his wife Deborah and two granddaughters, Laurel and Dawson (Dallas, TX), his mother Kathleen Foster and sister Ann (Dean) Cain (Yuma), and brothers Thomas (Julia) Foster (Holland, MI) and Michael (Janet) Foster (Flagstaff, AZ). Along with many nieces and nephews.



He will always be loved, and remembered for all the good times he helped create.



No public memorial or service is currently planned.

