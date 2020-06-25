David Anthony Raveles died peacefully on June 19, 2020 at the age of 36.



David was born on December 25, 1983 in Yuma, AZ and attended Yuma High School. He had a career in TV production, and Assistant Marketing Director at Cocopah Casino. He loved music, being a DJ and his favorites were Marilyn Manson, the Dodgers and the Raiders. He enjoyed hanging out with all of his friends, loved fishing in Avondale with his cousins Chris, Brandon & Jerome Hall, attending concerts with Craig Fletcher.



David is survived by his son David Nathan Raveles III, parents Diane and David Raveles, and his brother Michael Raveles. He was much loved by his Nanas Connie Contreras and Blanche Moreno, Aunts Lupe, Anna, and Monica Contreras, Rosemary Wolford, Kathy Zerba, Rosa Miller and Uncles Joe Contreras, John Contreras, Michael Valdez, Julio Gonzalez.



He will be greatly missed. A funeral is scheduled for Monday, June 29, 2020 at Desert Valley Mortuary, 138 N. Ave B, Somerton, AZ from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm, with church services at Immaculate Conception Church, 505 S. Avenue B, Yuma on Tuesday, June 22, 2020 at 9:00 am, followed by his choice of cremation.



All are welcome to attend and celebrate David's life with a reception at his Aunt Monica's house.



Pallbearers, Michael Raveles, Joe Contreras, Brandon Hall, Jerome Hall.

