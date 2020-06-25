David Anthony Raveles
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Anthony Raveles died peacefully on June 19, 2020 at the age of 36.

David was born on December 25, 1983 in Yuma, AZ and attended Yuma High School. He had a career in TV production, and Assistant Marketing Director at Cocopah Casino. He loved music, being a DJ and his favorites were Marilyn Manson, the Dodgers and the Raiders. He enjoyed hanging out with all of his friends, loved fishing in Avondale with his cousins Chris, Brandon & Jerome Hall, attending concerts with Craig Fletcher.

David is survived by his son David Nathan Raveles III, parents Diane and David Raveles, and his brother Michael Raveles. He was much loved by his Nanas Connie Contreras and Blanche Moreno, Aunts Lupe, Anna, and Monica Contreras, Rosemary Wolford, Kathy Zerba, Rosa Miller and Uncles Joe Contreras, John Contreras, Michael Valdez, Julio Gonzalez.

He will be greatly missed. A funeral is scheduled for Monday, June 29, 2020 at Desert Valley Mortuary, 138 N. Ave B, Somerton, AZ from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm, with church services at Immaculate Conception Church, 505 S. Avenue B, Yuma on Tuesday, June 22, 2020 at 9:00 am, followed by his choice of cremation.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate David's life with a reception at his Aunt Monica's house.

Pallbearers, Michael Raveles, Joe Contreras, Brandon Hall, Jerome Hall.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Funeral
05:00 - 09:00 PM
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
(928) 627-7600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers to the family.
Ronnie and Mike Ziembowicz
Family
June 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. You are all in my prayers Mercedes
Mercedes Aguirre
Friend
June 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved