David Chop Martin
1941 - 2020
Chop (David) Martin, 79, longtime resident of Ellensburg, WA, passed away on August 28, 2020 in Yuma, AZ where he had been a snow-bird for 15 years.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother and three sisters, and his beloved son Hal Dean 'Buzz' Martin.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Joan (Destra) Martin to whom he was married for nearly 50 years, are his son Kent Martin and his wife, Nicole, of Spokane, WA; daughters, Malene Roberson and her husband, Joe, of Covington, WA, Patti Julagay and her husband, Marc, of Lacey, WA; 13 grandchildren, and another set of twin grandchildren expected shortly.

One of Chop's goals in life was to have all his children and everyone that knew him believe that even though he wasn't perfect he tried a little harder to be a better person each day. A celebration of life memorial will be held later on a date to be determined.

Published in Yuma Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 12, 2020
Malene, so sorry about your dad. He was a cool guy. Lots of good memories of our families hanging out. It's hard to lose our daddies. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Love Dana
Dana
Friend
